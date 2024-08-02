Skip to Content
News

Tulsa commission will study reparations for 1921 race massacre victims and descendants

By
Published 11:54 am

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is creating a new commission to recommend how various reparations can be made for a 1921 massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in the city. The panel will review a 2023 report for the city and a 2001 report by a state commission on Tulsa Race Massacre in which a white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents and burned the city’s Greenwood District to the ground. Both reports called for financial reparations. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has opposed that. But reparations will almost certainly include a housing equity program, as the commission’s first task is to come up with one.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content