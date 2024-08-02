Tulsa commission will study reparations for 1921 race massacre victims and descendants
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is creating a new commission to recommend how various reparations can be made for a 1921 massacre that destroyed a thriving Black community in the city. The panel will review a 2023 report for the city and a 2001 report by a state commission on Tulsa Race Massacre in which a white mob killed as many as 300 Black residents and burned the city’s Greenwood District to the ground. Both reports called for financial reparations. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has opposed that. But reparations will almost certainly include a housing equity program, as the commission’s first task is to come up with one.