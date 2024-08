SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you're looking for the taste of home cooking during Fiesta, there is one place where you will find it.

It is at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado and Fiesta.

The church will be serving up tamales, tacos, churros and more.

The mercado is considered a best kept secret during fiesta.

Now hundreds of visitors come to the church as a priority during this week's festivities.