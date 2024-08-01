Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump’s campaign and its related affiliates say they raised $138.7 million last month. That’s less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during the opening week of her White House bid. Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August. Harris’ campaign has yet to announce its July fundraising totals or say how much it has in campaign funds, but it says the vice president’s entry into the race has sparked a wave of new donations and volunteers.