Skip to Content
News

Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total

By
Published 2:29 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump’s campaign and its related affiliates say they raised $138.7 million last month. That’s less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during the opening week of her White House bid. Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August. Harris’ campaign has yet to announce its July fundraising totals or say how much it has in campaign funds, but it says the vice president’s entry into the race has sparked a wave of new donations and volunteers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content