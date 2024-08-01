Intel announces it will cut more than 15% of its workforce as part of a broad cost-reduction program
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Intel announces it will cut more than 15% of its workforce as part of a broad cost-reduction program.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Intel announces it will cut more than 15% of its workforce as part of a broad cost-reduction program.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.