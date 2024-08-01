After Olympics, Turkey’s Erdogan seeks unity with Pope Francis against acts that mock sacred values
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken with Pope Francis about the “immoral display” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. During Thursday’s telephone call, Erdogan urged a unified stance against acts that ridicule sacred values, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office. In an unprecedented display of inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the ceremony last week, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community. But it also attracted criticism over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Erdogan said, “human dignity was being trampled on, religious and moral values were being mocked, offending Muslims as much as the Christian world.”