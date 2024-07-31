Skip to Content
News

Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, forecasters say

By
Published 1:56 pm

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says in an advisory that a tropical depression was upgraded to the tropical storm Wednesday. The system has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is centered 310 miles southwest of Manzanilla, Mexico. Carlotta is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday. However, no coastal watches or warnings are in effect with the storm.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content