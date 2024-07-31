Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, forecasters say
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says in an advisory that a tropical depression was upgraded to the tropical storm Wednesday. The system has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is centered 310 miles southwest of Manzanilla, Mexico. Carlotta is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday. However, no coastal watches or warnings are in effect with the storm.