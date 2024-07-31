Rams left guard Jonah Jackson day to day because of shoulder injury

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jonah Jackson is day to day because of a shoulder injury.

Jackson left practice early on Tuesday, holding his left arm while coming off the field with a trainer.

Coach Sean McVay did not speak to reporters Wednesday and is expected to provide more information regarding Jackson’s injury on Thursday.

“Next man up, right, that’s what this game is,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “There’s gonna be guys going down for sometimes a day, sometimes an extended period of time.”

Jackson signed a three-year contract with $34 million in guaranteed money in March. He started 57 games in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted Jackson in the third round out of Ohio State in 2020.

The Rams made it a priority in the offseason to strengthen the interior of their offensive line, re-signing right guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year deal and bringing in Jackson. Those moves allowed Steve Avila to move to center, where he played in college at TCU, after a strong rookie season at left guard.

