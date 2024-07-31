Skip to Content
Father, girlfriend charged with endangerment after boy falls to his death from 8th-story window

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old boy who tumbled out of the eighth-story window of a Missouri apartment building and died has been charged with child endangerment, along with his girlfriend. No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records. They are accused of knowing about problems securing the window months before the boy’s death on Monday. The father told investigators that neighbors and building management had alerted them that the children were throwing toys out of the window. And the girlfriend said she long feared a child would fall out.

Associated Press

