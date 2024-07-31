Colorado clerk who became hero to election conspiracists didn’t want to preserve data, lawyer says
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election conspiracy theorists who is accused of orchestrating a breach of election security equipment, was trying to prevent voting information from being erased and didn’t break any laws. The comments came during opening statements Wednesday in Peters’ trial. The defense says Peters had the legal right in 2021 to hire a “consultant” to make a copy of the voting system’s hard drive. But the prosecution described the man as a “cyber mercenary” working with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. They say he was hired without a background check and passed off as someone else through identity theft.