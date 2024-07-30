Skip to Content
Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue

By
Published 3:49 am

AP Business Writer

Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash. Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened. The unlatched hood can fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the likelihood of a crash.

Associated Press

