Some Ohio residents can now get $25,000 for injuries in $600 million train derailment settlement

Associated Press

People who live near East Palestine. Ohio, can now get $25,000 apiece for any injuries they sustained after last year’s disastrous Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on top of whatever money they get for property damage as part of the $600 million class-action settlement. The lawyers who negotiated the deal have increased the estimated injury payment from the original $10,000 after learning more about how many claims there will be. For East Palestine residents who worry about the possibility of developing cancer down the road even $25,000 may not seem like enough. But one of the plaintiff’s attorneys, Adam Gomez, said anyone who thinks they might file their own lawsuit later should consider how hard it is to prove that cancer was caused by the derailment.