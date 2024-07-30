Release is imminent for Missouri man behind bars, days after a judge overturned murder conviction
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man whose 1991 murder conviction was overturned earlier this month appears to be on the verge of release following a lengthy legal battle with the state’s attorney general. Christopher Dunn has spent 34 years behind bars for a 1990 killing in St. Louis. Nine days ago a circuit judge tossed out Dunn’s conviction, but Attorney General Andrew Bailey appealed. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a ruling stating that the St. Louis circuit attorney needed to confirm it had no plans to retry Dunn before he could be freed. Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore immediately did so.