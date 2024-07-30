Probe of soldiers over alleged sexual abuse fuels tension between Israeli military and hard-liners
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military court is holding a hearing for nine soldiers detained for questioning over alleged abuse of a Palestinian at a shadowy facility where Israel has held prisoners from Gaza during the war. A defense lawyer for some of the soldiers says the investigation is over alleged sexual abuse. The probe has stoked tensions between the military command and hard-line nationalists in the government who advocate an even harsher hand in Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. Tuesday’s hearing, in which judges are expected to rule on extending the detention, could bring new protests by supporters of the soldiers.