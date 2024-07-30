Pakistan says its own messaging app for secure comms among officials is ready to launch
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has developed and successfully tested a government messaging app for secure communication among officials, even as it restricts social media use and regularly shuts down internet and mobile phone networks to prevent dissent. Baber Majid, the CEO at the National Information Technology Board, said on Tuesday that should the government approve it, the platform could eventually be available to millions of citizens. He said “beep” has already successfully undergone trial runs since 2023 and is “now ready for launch.” Ordinary Pakistanis are struggling to access X, which authorities blocked ahead of the Feb. 8 parliamentary elections, a vote that was overshadowed by violence, an unprecedented shutdown of all mobile phone services and allegations of vote rigging.