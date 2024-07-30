Court holds up Biden administration rule on airline fees while the carriers sue to kill it
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Consumer advocates are criticizing a court decision to hold up a Biden administration rule that requires airlines to more clearly disclose fees for baggage and changing a ticket. A three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said this week that the Transportation Department likely exceeded its authority when it issued the rule. The judges say the rule will irreparably harm airlines. The Biden administration published the rule, alongside another dealing with airline refunds, in April as part of a campaign against what it calls junk fees. The Transportation Department says the rule would save consumers more than $500 million a year.