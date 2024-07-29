Skip to Content
Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

Published 8:21 am

AP National Writer

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles. The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Olympic women’s team finals. Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

