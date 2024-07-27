Wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months, Canadian official says

JASPER, Alberta (AP) — A Canadian official says a wildfire that has destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper, Alberta, is the largest blaze recorded in Jasper National Park in a century and could still be burning months from now. The official said Saturday that “what the last five years has taught us is that the fire season in Jasper tends to last well into the fall.” More than 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta province were ordered to evacuate late Monday due to fast-moving wildfires. Parks Canada has said 358 of the town’s 1,113 structures were destroyed.

