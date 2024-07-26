Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman scratched, returning to Los Angeles to be with family

HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup for Friday night’s game at Houston and will return to Los Angeles to be with his family, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts did not detail the reason said there was no timetable for when Freeman will rejoin the team.

Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Cavan Biggio replaced him at first base,

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb