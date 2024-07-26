Crosby, Wilkins give the Raiders one of the NFL’s more talented defensive lines

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders do run seven-on-seven drills in training camp, but coach Antonio Pierce has made it known he prefers all 11 on each side going against each other.

And when the Raiders have put their front four on the practice field this week with the rest of the starters, the increase in intensity has been clear with Maxx Crosby coming off the edge and Christian Wilkins up the middle.

Quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, who are competing for the starting job, are being forced to make quick decisions and their passes often wind up on the ground or in a defender’s hands.

“The d-line getting back there in three seconds, that’s hard to beat,” cornerback Jack Jones said. “It’s like at times we won’t even have to cover. Them guys are going to go eat.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Las Vegas’ defensive line ninth, noting the offseason signing of Wilkins finally gives Crosby a running mate on his level.

Wilkins spent the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, overcoming early criticism that the 13th overall pick of the 2019 draft was underperforming expectations. He developed into one of the league’s top interior pass rushers — making nine sacks last season — to buttress a reputation as an elite run stopper.

The Raiders also get a player whose motor runs about as hard as Crosby’s.

“While I’m trying to leave my legacy and do the best I can, it’s also help guys reach their goals,” Wilkins said. “That’s the most important thing. I feel like that’s how you’re going to judge my career and legacy, not Pro Bowls, sacks, any of that. It’s my teammates and what they say about me.”

Behind Wilkins is Adam Butler, who played in all 17 games last season, totaling eight tackles for loss and five sacks. John Jenkins, who made a career-high 61 tackles while starting each game, is the expected starter inside next to Wilkins.

Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall draft pick in 2023, began last season at defensive end but then moved inside and his game improved. He made two sacks in his final four games, overcoming a rough start that included not being able to practice until deep into training camp because of a foot injury during his final season at Texas Tech.

Bringing Wilkins into the fold eases some of the pressure on Wilson, but the Raiders at some point want to know such a high draft pick played up to those kind of standards no matter if he’s lined up on the edge or inside.

“Tyree, he’s got no choice being in our room,” Crosby said. “We’ve got guys like myself, Christian, Malcolm (Koonce), Adam Butler, John Jenkins, dudes that have done it at a high level for a long time. Tyree is continuing to improve. His attitude is great. He’s in better shape. He’s been putting in the work, so now it’s time to put it on display.”

Koonce, who plays the end opposite of Crosby, is one player who did just that when given the chance last season.

A midseason coaching change also meant an opportunity for Koonce, who recorded all eight of his sacks once Pierce took over. He had two sacks over his first two seasons combined.

Now the question is whether that was a matter of getting hot over a short period of time or if it’s a sign of what’s to come.

“Success builds confidence,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “How you sustain is through understanding the process in terms of your preparation. I’m very pleased with how he’s prepared for this season and the focus that he’s had and the fact that the leadership’s coming out because you can see the confidence. It’s just radiating off his body.”

No one radiates more confidence than Crosby, who has made it his mission this camp to push right tackle Thayer Munford each time they line up against each other.

Crosby is a two-time second-team All-Pro, leading the league each of the past two seasons in tackles for loss with 22 in 2022 and 23 in ’23. He also made a combined 27 sacks over that time.

“My whole motto for this offseason was refine and elevate,” Crosby said. “So refining everything I do across the board from workouts, meal prep, pass rush, run game and find another way to elevate. That’s what I’ve been doing since Jan. 22. We started earlier training this year. We took less time off. Meal prep is even more dialed in. Every day it’s finding that 1% of the 1%.

“Like I’ve said a million times, I want to be the best in the world at what I do and win football games, and that’s all that matters.”

