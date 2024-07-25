Skip to Content
News

Senate committee votes to investigate Steward Health Care bankruptcy and subpoena its CEO

By
New
Published 10:28 am

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Senate committee has voted to authorize an investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and to subpoena the company’s CEO. The subpoena would compel Dr. Ralph de la Torre to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing Sept. 12. Steward said in May that the company planned to sell all of its more than 30 hospitals nationwide after filing for bankruptcy protection. Senate committee chair Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Steward bankruptcy shows the dangers of allowing private equity executives to take over hospitals. Steward Health Care said it plans to address the subpoena.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content