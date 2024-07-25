Senate committee votes to investigate Steward Health Care bankruptcy and subpoena its CEO
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A Senate committee has voted to authorize an investigation into the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and to subpoena the company’s CEO. The subpoena would compel Dr. Ralph de la Torre to testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing Sept. 12. Steward said in May that the company planned to sell all of its more than 30 hospitals nationwide after filing for bankruptcy protection. Senate committee chair Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Steward bankruptcy shows the dangers of allowing private equity executives to take over hospitals. Steward Health Care said it plans to address the subpoena.