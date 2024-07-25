Prince Harry says his crusade against British tabloids has contributed to royal family rift
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry says his crusade against British tabloids has contributed to his royal family rift. Harry said in a documentary airing Thursday that he wished his family had joined him in his invasion of privacy litigation. His comments for ITV’s “Tabloids On Trial” are the most extensive ones he has given since a judge ruled in his favor last year that phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers. Harry, who became the first senior royal in over a century to testify in court, said his media battles were a “central piece” of his family fallout.