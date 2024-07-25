Massachusetts governor signs bill cracking down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed a sweeping bill that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws. The bill signed Thursday includes a crackdown on hard to trace “ghost guns” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. The law is part of an effort to respond to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The bill would toughen oversight for those who own privately made, unserialized ghost guns. The U.S. Department of Justice reported recovering more than 25,000 ghost guns in domestic seizures in 2022.