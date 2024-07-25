Jill Biden meets with US Olympic athletes in Paris — and even helps with a relay drill
PARIS (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden visited some American athletes at an Olympic training center in Paris on Thursday, wishing rugby and track and field competitors good luck and even taking part in a stationary relay drill with runners. Biden arrived in Paris a day before the Summer Games’ opening ceremony on the Seine River. She will watch athletes parade on a flotilla of boats Friday after a reception with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden spoke to the families of U.S. athletes before visiting the competitors themselves on their practice fields.