Skip to Content
News

Jill Biden meets with US Olympic athletes in Paris — and even helps with a relay drill

By
Published 11:55 am

PARIS (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden visited some American athletes at an Olympic training center in Paris on Thursday, wishing rugby and track and field competitors good luck and even taking part in a stationary relay drill with runners. Biden arrived in Paris a day before the Summer Games’ opening ceremony on the Seine River. She will watch athletes parade on a flotilla of boats Friday after a reception with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden spoke to the families of U.S. athletes before visiting the competitors themselves on their practice fields.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content