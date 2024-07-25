French minister thanks Belgium for detaining 7 terror suspects on eve of Olympics opening ceremony
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — On the eve of the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris, France’s interior minister thanked Belgium for a string of raids that led to the detention of seven people for questioning over suspected terrorist activities. The Belgian Federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday that the people detained during 14 raids in towns and cities across the country “are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, of financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack.” Prosecutors said they had not identified “the suspects’ concrete objectives.” While the targets of the suspected plot were not clear, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked “our Belgian friends who, today, led a judicial operation to protect us.”