Company says manufacturing problem was behind wind turbine blade breaking off Nantucket Island

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The maker of a massive wind turbine blade that broke apart off Nantucket Island says a manufacturing problem was responsible. GE Vernova, on a conference call Wednesday, said that insufficient bonding was the responsible for the blade coming apart and washing up on the beaches and that there was no indication of a design flaw. Parts of the more than 100-yard-long blade began to fall into the ocean July 13 and crews have been collecting truckloads of debris ever since. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that operations at Vineyard Wind have been suspended until it can be determined whether the “blade failure” impacts other turbine blades on the project.

