Chicago police chief says out-of-town police won’t be posted in city neighborhoods during DNC
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling says outside police agencies that’ll help secure the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month won’t be posted in city neighborhoods. The renewed attention on out-of-town police comes after Ohio officers in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention earlier this month fatally shot a man wielding knives at a park not far from the downtown convention site. Roughly 500 officers, mostly from Illinois agencies, will travel to Chicago to help with DNC security. They’ll be directing traffic and working at the numerous security checkpoints around the convention sites of the United Center and McCormick Place.