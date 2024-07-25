Abbott warns that some of its blood sugar monitors may need replacement due to incorrect readings
Abbott is warning that sensors on some of its blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced to prevent inaccurate readings. The medical device maker said Thursday that testing showed that some sensors on its FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels. Those devices were distributed in the first half of May in the United States. An inaccurate reading can prompt patients to take insulin when they don’t need it. Abbott says it will replace the sensors. The company says people should check its website to confirm whether their sensor is affected.