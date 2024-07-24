Man gets life without parole in 1988 killing and sexual assault of woman in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a woman whose body was found in the basement of a Boston building more than three decades ago. Prosecutors say DNA evidence linked 61-year-old Carl Vega to the 1988 killing of 21-year-old Judy Chamberlain, who was strangled and sexually assaulted. Prosecutors say Vega, who was convicted of raping a woman near Boston in 1987, was identified as a suspect in Chamberlain’s killing in 2011 after a federal database matched his DNA profile to evidence from that crime. After prosecutors gathered more evidence, a grand jury indicted him in Chamberlain’s killing in 2021.