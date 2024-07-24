Jim Harbaugh’s first practice, new facility give Chargers a feeling of rebirth

AP Sports Writer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ first practice of training camp had elements of a rebirth.

Not only was it the first practice under coach Jim Harbaugh, it was the team’s first workout in their new practice facility. The Chargers held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for “The Bolt” before the start of practice Wednesday, even though work is ongoing on some of the final details at the 150,000-square-foot facility built on 14 acres in El Segundo.

Even Harbaugh used a child birth analogy in describing how his first practice in the NFL since 2014 felt.

“The way it feels, it is like being born, like coming out of the womb. Everything is very nice, comfortable, safe and now you’re out. The lights are out, people are out looking at you. It feels good to have it happen,” Harbaugh said after the 90-minute practice.

Harbaugh was signing autographs for fans 30 minutes before practice started. Once it began, he was constantly rotating between two practice fields.

When the Chargers had 11-on-11 team drills late in practice, he stood 10 yards behind the offensive backfield so he could see the play develop.

With the Chargers not having their first padded practice until Monday, Harbaugh’s goal for the first week is to make sure his team remains healthy.

“Just making sure we don’t have any mishaps while we’re in this glide stage,” he said. “In my experience, a lot of those injuries that happen in day one or day two are long term. So, sometimes you have to pull them back a little.”

Harbaugh was mostly pleased until near the end of practice, when he thought some players were taking unnecessary risks without pads, such as receivers diving for overthrown balls or trying to break up a pass that might be intercepted.

With the Chargers already thin at receiver, the last thing they need is one going down with a separated shoulder.

Joshua Palmer, who comes into training camp as the Chargers’ most experienced receiver, made the nicest catch of the day with a sliding reception during red zone drills, even though it might have caused a little bit of angst for Harbaugh since the fourth-year receiver went to the ground to make the grab.

The Chargers were ranked 30th in last season’s NFLPA report card, including a D-minus for locker room, F-minus for training area and F for nutrition. They were in a converted office building for seven seasons after moving from San Diego.

Those marks are bound to change with the move to the new facility.

The Chargers have three full-sized practice fields at their disposal as well as a palatial locker room, training area and weight room. The cafeteria is being run by Wolfgang Puck Catering, and features a pizza oven shaped like a Chargers helmet.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been a part of two of the best facilities in the nation at Oregon and now here,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “The weight room, the facilities, the locker room, everything about it is top notch.”

NOTES: Rookie linebacker Junior Colson is on the active/non-football illness list after recently having an appendectomy. Harbaugh did not have a timetable on when the third-round pick might be able to return.

