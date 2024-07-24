Former University of Florida president will return on an interim basis Ben Sasse’s resignation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former University of Florida president will take back the role on an interim basis following ex-U.S. Ben Sasse’s unexpected announcement last week that he was stepping down after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy. The school’s board voted Tuesday to bring back Kent Fuchs. He had served as the school’s president before Sasse from 2015 to last year. Sasse represented Nebraska in the U.S. Senate and left to become the University of Florida’s president. He recently announced his plans to leave the post at the end of the month to focus on taking care of his family.