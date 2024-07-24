Floods and climate change blamed for surge in dengue in the Emirates as WHO warns of global spike
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Since the United Arab Emirates witnessed its heaviest recorded rainfall ever three months ago, the desert nation has issued a multitude of warnings about dengue. Activists say the illness has struck hardest among the country’s vast population of laborers. The tropical disease, spread by mosquitos, has witnessed a worldwide spike, with the World Health Organization declaring it an emergency in December. In the UAE, the disease has usually spread due to travel on long-haul carriers into the country. However, on April 25, the Department of Health alerted that locally transmitted cases without travel history have been documented. No official figures have been shared, but activists say laborers bear the brunt of the disease.