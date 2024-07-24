FAA agrees with air traffic controllers’ union to give tower workers more rest between shifts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers will get more rest between shifts. The FAA said Wednesday that it reached agreement with the air traffic controllers’ union. The changes will start with work schedules next year. A panel of experts recently recommended more rest to reduce the risk that tired controllers might make mistakes. The president of the controllers’ union says his group has been raising concern about fatigue for years. He says the agreement on more rest will help the understaffed workforce.