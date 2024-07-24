Crowdstrike blames update for letting bad data slip through causing global tech outage
Crowdstrike has blamed a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers. It set off last week’s global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers. The company on Wednesday posted details online from its “preliminary post incident review” of the outage. The problem centered around an “undetected error” in the content configuration update for its Falcon platform affecting Windows machines. A bug in the content validation system allowed “problematic content data” to be deployed to Crowdstrike’s customers, triggering a Windows operating system crash.