‘Cher: The Memoir, Part One’ to come out in November. Part Two is set for 2025
NEW YORK (AP) — Cher has long known only one person could take on the job of telling her story. And she’s telling it in two parts. Dey Street Books announced Wednesday that “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” will come out Nov. 19, with the second volume to follow in 2025. Dey Street, a HarperCollins imprint, is promising a “true story, in intimate detail,” starting with her “often-chaotic” childhood and famed and troubled partnership with Sonny Bono. Cher, 78, is the only woman to top the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, her hits including “Dark Lady,” “Believe” and “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”