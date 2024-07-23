Skip to Content
Wisconsin man charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid prison term for Capitol riot role

By
Published 12:53 pm

Associated Press

A Wisconsin man has been charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid a prison sentence for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago. A court filing Tuesday charges 56-year-old Paul Kovacik with defying a court order to surrender to serve three months behind bars for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Kovacik was arrested last month after he voluntarily returned to the U.S. from Ireland. He is now serving his prison sentence in Chicago. Kovacik told authorities that he withdrew an asylum claim to the Irish government and returned to the U.S. because he felt homesick.

Associated Press

