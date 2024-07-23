Judge approves referendum sought by slave descendants to challenge rezoning of island community
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has approved a referendum sought by slave descendants to challenge rezoning changes that residents say threaten one of the South’s last Gullah-Geechee communities. McIntosh County Probate Court Judge Harold Webster on Tuesday ordered that a special election be held Oct. 1. He said election officials verified that more than 20% of county voters signed a referendum petition. The referendum seeks to overturn a decision by McIntosh County commissioners to allow larger homes in the tiny Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island. Black residents fear property taxes will increase, forcing them to sell their homes. Commissioners have asked a higher court to block the referendum, saying it would be unconstitutional.