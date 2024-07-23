Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid
Associated Press
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X he’ll speak “on what lies ahead” and how he’ll “finish the job for the American people.” Biden will speak at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Delaware home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19. Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting Monday to express support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.