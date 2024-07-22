Angels star Mike Trout is set to begin a rehab assignment

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old Trout, a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, has been sidelined since April 29 with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He had surgery on May 3.

Trout took batting practice this past weekend at the Angels’ spring training facility in Tempe, Arizona. He is batting .220 with 10 homers this season.

Injuries have limited Trout’s playing time for the past several years. He played in 83 games last year because of a broken hamate bone in his left wrist, missed time with a back injury in 2022 and played just 36 games in 2021 because of a calf strain.

Angels manager Ron Washington is optimistic that he’ll be able to put Trout’s name in the lineup soon.

“Hopefully that’s another progression he’s making and we can have him back,” Washington said. “I don’t know exactly when, but let’s see how it goes in Salt Lake City and then make a call from there.”

Washington said Trout would likely start at designated hitter in his first game back and then move back to the outfield, with the goal of playing seven innings on defense. The Angels are more concerned about Trout’s running than his hitting.

“I’ve been talking with him every day,” Washington said. “He’s excited about every progression that he makes, and he can’t wait get back and we certainly can’t wait to have him.”

