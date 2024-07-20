Rianne Malixi of the Philippines wins US Girls’ Junior, routing Asterisk Talley 8 and 7

TARZANA, Calif. (AP) — Rianne Malixi of the Philippines won the 75th U.S. Girls’ Junior a year after falling in the final, routing Asterisk Talley 8 and 7 in the 36-hole championship match at El Caballero Country Club.

The 17-year-old Malixi won five straight holes to take a 7-up lead after 14, was 6 up after 18 and ended it with a par win on the 29th hole.

Last year in the final, Kiara Romero beat Malixi 1 up at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Malixi has verbally committed to play at Duke, starting in 2025.

The 15-year-old Talley, from Chowchilla, California, teamed with Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in May in San Antonio.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf