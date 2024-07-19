Skip to Content
West Virginia governor’s bulldog gets her own bobblehead after GOP convention appearance

Published 2:57 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s English bulldog is getting her own bobblehead. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee announced the plans Friday. It comes after Babydog’s appearance on stage with the governor at the Republican National Convention in the city on Tuesday night. The bobblehead will be available in December for $30 and the museum says it is accepting preorders. Justice regularly brings his 4-year-old dog to public appearances. Babydog was a gift from Justice’s children in 2019. The 60-pound dog quickly became the star of the governor’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

