Spectacle, spires and romance: The ‘real suspense’ behind Netflix doc ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story’
AP Film Writer
The new Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story” takes viewers to wild, vertigo-inducing heights. The film is about Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, Russian rooftoppers who take jaw-dropping photos on some of the world’s tallest buildings. Filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist and his team spent six years following the couple as they traveled to six countries attempting to scale the likes of the Goldin Finance in China and Merdeka in Malaysia. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t make it to the top of Merdeka,” Zimbalist says. “The real suspense of this movie is, is Angela going to ultimately choose to trust Ivan?” The documentary is now streaming on Netflix.