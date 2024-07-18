Some GOP voters welcome Trump’s somewhat softened tone at Republican National Convention
Associated Press
For those conservative voters long turned off by former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, his somewhat softened tone in accepting the Republican nomination is a welcome relief. Iowa farmer Dave Struthers calls Trump’s delivery “much improved,” and Missouri maintenance technician Alex Bueneman says he appreciates a more moderate approach. Trump has a long history of divisive commentary. But on Thursday night in Milwaukee, he spoke in a quieter, more relaxed tone for at least the first part of the speech. He called for an end to discord in national politics. But he also said Democrats are destroying the country and claimed without evidence that Central and South American countries are sending their muderers to the U.S.