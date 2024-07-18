Skip to Content
News

Panama president says repatriation of migrants crossing the Darien Gap will be voluntary

By
Published 12:24 pm

Associated Press

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino says that migrants entering Panama through the treacherous Darien Gap will only be sent back to their countries if they agree to do so, potentially diminishing the impact of stricter immigration enforcement Mulino had pushed. Mulino, who took office July 1, had promised to halt the rising flow of migrants entering his country from Colombia and reached an agreement for the U.S. government to pay for repatriation flights. But on Thursday, Mulino made clear whose problem this really is and minimized Panama’s role. “This is a United States problem that we are managing. People don’t want to live here in Panama, they want to go to the United States.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content