15 months after his firing, Tucker Carlson returns to Fox News airwaves with a GOP convention speech
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson was back on Fox News Channel airwaves Thursday. He spoke at the Republican National Conventipon 15 months after being unceremoniously dumped by the cable network. Fox carried Carlson’s 11-minute speech before the RNC in the same 8 p.m. Eastern time slot that he once ruled as the most popular host in cable news. Rivals CNN and MSNBC didn’t bother carrying the address, where Carlson spent most of his time extolling Trump’s bravery following Saturday’s assassination attempt. It’s a turnaround from the 2020 election aftermath, where Carlson was revealed in court documents saying derogatory things about Trump. This week he was a familiar presence at the convention, and reportedly lobbied Trump to name JD Vance as his vice presidential candidate.