Tyler James Williams, Nikki Glaser, Eric André and more react to their Emmy nominations

Reactions from select nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards, including some first-time nominees.

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

“You want to do it with good people, and I’m happy that I get to be on this journey with good people and celebrate this with good people. So it’s not just a celebration of what happened, but who it happened with. ” — Williams, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary.”

Nikki Glaser, for her special “Someday You’ll Die”

“I’m trying not to let my imposter syndrome sneak in and I’m just trying to embrace it and go, ‘Yeah, thank you, I deserve this.’ But there’s that creeping thing of like, ‘Is this a mistake?’ But I’m so excited because I worked really hard on this, and it feels good to get acknowledged in this way and it feels good to celebrate it with the team of people that made it with me, as well.” — Glaser, nominated for best pre-recorded variety special for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.”

Eric André, “The Eric André Show”

“I was so overcome with emotions. I cried. I almost threw up — like a cathartic positive vomit. I was overcome with joy. Now, I feel like I just got out of a boxing match and the adrenaline has crashed. I’m on very little sleep, so I’m going to eat a bowl of spaghetti and take a nap and process this.” — André, earning his first nomination for best performer in a short form comedy or drama series for “The Eric Andre Show.” He spoke after taking a red-eye flight from Alaska.

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

“I was crying and my mom said, ‘You’re crying for your husband, but not for you.’ And I said, I don’t care about me. I’m excited about him.’ So that was a real surprise for us. We did not have his and hers Emmy nominations on our bingo card for this morning.” — Coon, nominated for best actress in a drama series for “The Gilded Age.” Coon’s husband, Tracy Letts, was also nominated for best guest actor in a drama series for ”Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

“I feel profoundly grateful. It was an amazing surprise. Everyone in my life knows not to say anything to me as to when this day comes. And so I slept like a baby last night. I knew it was sometime in mid-July, but I’m working and so I was distracted, thankfully, and it was just such a nice surprise when my husband Simon came in and told me and, yeah, I’m just blown away. I’m really so grateful that the show’s been recognized. I’m so happy for Johnny (Jonathan Bailey) and Ron (Nyswaner, series creator and writer) for their incredible work and yeah, just the fact that two openly gay actors in a gay romance with a gay writer is recognized in this way is really profoundly moving to me.

“It’s just such a different industry than the one I came into 20, almost 25 years ago. And I’m just so grateful that that we’re at this place and time and just really happy for everyone involved. And I’m excited that all three of us can go and represent everyone who worked so, so hard to make this show a reality at the Emmys.” — Bomer, nominated for best actor in a limited or anthology series for “Fellow Travelers.”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

“A lot of times, I’m being mentioned as an honorable mention or snubs lists. And that’s cool. At least people are recognizing my work that has been done on a particular project. I was shocked because I went into it excited for the show. But to also know I was personally nominated, that’s why I wasn’t really expecting it. I was confident in my performance for sure. It’s only a few slots, but I’m glad I was recognized.

“It’s not like I wasn’t expecting anything. I was excited to see ‘Fargo’ get nominated. I wanted to see that. I asked my team ‘Do I get to go?’ And they were like ‘Hell yeah, you get to go. You got nominated.’ I was like ’What? What are you talking about?’ I just couldn’t believe it. I’m still sitting here in shock.” — Morris, who received his first Emmy nomination in the best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series category for “Fargo.”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

“It’s been a very special morning for a number of reasons. And complicated, but in a lovely way. I got to call my 16 year old daughter, who is in an acting program at NYU. We just made our first short film together and she’s just starting her career, and we got to share this thing with her dad, who is the biggest dork in the world and achieved this. It was lovely. I got to call my parents and share, you know, them helping pay for our first independent film at Sundance and where we’ve come and all those things. But I think the most rewarding has been talking with my fellow nominees this morning. Texting, mostly.

“I’ve been nominated a couple of times and I think in the past it was more like, ‘This is so incredible. Aren’t you so excited? Aren’t you so excited? And almost to a person. It’s been different this morning. It’s been, ’Congratulations. How are you doing? And there has been this acceptance of ‘This is lovely. This is a lovely little award.’ But also, everyone is really struggling right now. And there’s been a beautiful kind of centeredness to it. So I’ve been really appreciating that.” — Duplass, nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show.”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

“Usually, I’m pretty good with words. But to see that, and to be amongst somebody (Lily Gladstone), who I admire, so talented and graceful, somebody who has already kicked the door open and leaving it open. We’re making history as the first two women nominated. It means the world to not just us individually, but us as a whole. We as … Indigenous people. It means so much. There’s so many boxes we both check collectively and individually as Indigenous. It’s an amazing time in history. It’s about time, man. Once those doors get blown open, we are coming in deep!” — Reis, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for “True Detective: Night Country.” Reis and Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous women nominated for acting Emmys.

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

“I am feeling so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. I didn’t stop crying for, like, 45 minutes. It feels like a very transformative day in my life.

“I’m so humbled. I’m honored. I am sort of speechless. I know that I am by no means the first, the only or the last, you know? I remember being so inspired seeing Laverne Cox get nominated, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rain Valdez. We as trans people, we’ve had to to fight collectively for our human rights and our ability to have access to housing, health care and employment and it’s beautiful to see that now, we’re also getting to build as artists and as storytellers within the fabric of society, so, I don’t take it lightly and I’m very honored to be a part of it.” — Mau, the first transgender acting nominee in the limited or anthology series categories, who was recognized nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Baby Reindeer.”

