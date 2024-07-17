Too soon for comedy? After attempted assassination of Trump, US politics feel anything but funny
Associated Press
Is it too soon for political comedy? The answer from many quarters at midweek was a resounding yes, just days after an assassination attempt against Republican former president Donald Trump rattled the nation. Late-night shows that thrive on political comedy changed plans immediately. Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” canceled plans to broadcast from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. By Tuesday, the comedy rock duo Tenacious D, made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, had called off the rest of its world tour after Gass stated his birthday wish onstage: “Don’t miss next time.” Gass apologized.