Gunmen in Mexico kill 6 people, including a boy, as mass killings of families increase
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six members of two families were killed in Mexico’s violent state of Guanajuato, the second massacre of a family in a month there, authorities confirmed. An increasing number of women, children and entire families have fallen victim to the increasingly indiscriminate violence in Guanajuato and other states where drug cartels are fighting bloody turf battles. The killings in the Guanajuato town of Yuriria claimed six victims — three members of one family and three of another — including an adolescent boy and a woman, state prosecutors said. Yuriria’s mayor, María De Los Ángeles López, said the victims were working at a construction site when they were shot to death.