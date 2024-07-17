Daniels Steres scores 1st goal of season, Dynamo beats Earthquakes 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Steres scored his first goal of the season in the 86th minute to help the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Wednesday night.

Steres, who came on in place of Griffin Dorsey in the 73rd minute, headed home a perfectly-placed ball played by Amine Bassi for the game’s only goal in the closing minutes.

The Dynamo had 58% possession and outshot San Jose 22-8, 7-0 on target.

San Jose (4-18-2) has lost eight of its last nine games (a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on July 7) and has been outscored 25-8 over that span.

Houston (9-7-7) has just one loss in its last nine games.

Jacob Daniel Jackson started in goal for the Earthquakes, the 24-year-old’s first appearance since he allowed six goals to Los Angeles FC on June 24, and had six saves.

