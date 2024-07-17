A man is convicted on all counts in a shooting that wounded 9 people outside a bar in Cleveland
Associated Press
A man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting last summer that wounded nine people has been convicted after he pleaded no contest to all counts. The verdict for 26-year-old Jaylon Jennings came Wednesday just as his trial was due to begin. The Cleveland man now faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 3. He had faced 31 counts overall, including attempted murder. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the July 9, 2023, shooting. The incident occurred during a surge in violent crime in Cleveland. Prosecutors have said Jennings opened fire on a group that was outside a bar in the city’s downtown Warehouse District.