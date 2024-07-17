9 crewmembers rescued, search still on for others after oil tanker capsizes in Arabian Sea off Oman
The Indian Navy says that search teams have rescued nine crewmembers, mostly Indians, and are searching for seven others after an oil tanker capsized this week off the coast of Oman. The tanker, the MT Prestige Falcon, capsized in the Arabian Sea late Monday southeast off Oman’s Ras Madrakah area, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Agency. The cause of the capsizing and the condition of the tanker and its cargo were not immediately known. But the Indian Navy, which sent a warship to help in the search operations, said the rescue teams were dealing with rough sea and strong winds.